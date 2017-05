The following story has moved as this week's Monday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report:

WHO TRAVEL

LONDON — The World Health Organization routinely spends about $200 million a year on travel — far more than what it doles out to fight some of the biggest problems in public health including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press. By Medical Writer Maria Cheng. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.