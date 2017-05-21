Congressional panels pledge thorough probe into Comey firing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of key congressional committees are pledging to proceed with aggressive investigations into Russia's meddling into the U.S. presidential election, including why former FBI director James Comey was ousted from his job.

Comey was fired by President Donald Trump earlier this month. The former director will testify before the Senate intelligence committee after the Memorial Day holiday.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is a member of that committee and says he wants to hear directly from Comey if he felt he was put in a position "where he couldn't do his job." Rubio says the controversy has cast a "cloud" over the White House.

Leaders of the House oversight committee, Republican Jason Chaffetz and Democrat Elijah Cummings, said they would seek to subpoena any notes of meetings between Comey and Trump.