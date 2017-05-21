Premier League looks to introduce video replays in 2018

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League is aiming to use video replays from the 2018-19 season after deciding to allow other competitions to experience the technology's teething problems.

FIFA is trialing video assistant referees at its events and Germany's Bundesliga will follow the Netherlands by adopting them from next season in August.

But Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore says England has "certain demands that other leagues perhaps don't have."

Speaking to broadcaster Sky Sports, Scudamore added that because of the "intensity and pace of play we want to make sure the decisions can be made quickly. We want to make sure there isn't too much interruption in the game."

The International Football Association Board, the game's lawmaking body, is yet to give the final approval for video replays to be rolled out globally.