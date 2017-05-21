Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 21, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;88;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;9;78%;76%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;86;Sunny and very warm;104;82;WNW;12;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;56;A morning shower;77;58;SSW;11;48%;83%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;74;60;An afternoon shower;78;63;E;8;61%;64%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;66;50;Periods of sun;74;54;SE;8;55%;7%;5

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;54;45;Rain and drizzle;56;45;SE;11;66%;77%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;106;73;Cooler with a shower;84;63;NNE;11;38%;44%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Pleasant and warmer;78;55;Overcast and breezy;84;59;SSE;16;24%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;72;53;Turning out cloudy;76;66;NE;6;69%;82%;4

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;79;62;Clouds and sun, nice;76;59;SSW;11;45%;2%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;57;41;Plenty of sunshine;57;44;NE;3;58%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, nice;90;64;Sunny and nice;95;67;ENE;7;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Considerable clouds;90;76;An afternoon shower;90;75;S;5;72%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;69;A t-storm around;93;72;SSW;7;53%;53%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;98;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;81;S;7;68%;63%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy, nice;71;59;Partly sunny;72;59;ENE;8;70%;5%;7

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;88;64;Cooler with rain;70;61;NNW;9;77%;73%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Couple of t-storms;77;58;A heavy p.m. t-storm;74;56;WNW;9;67%;73%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;Partly sunny;72;51;NE;4;47%;6%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;50;Cloudy;65;49;SE;5;74%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;63;A t-storm in spots;82;63;E;7;70%;53%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;70;54;Partly sunny;74;55;NNW;11;54%;54%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;67;48;Nice with some sun;75;54;E;5;51%;3%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;72;50;Showers and t-storms;74;49;E;5;66%;84%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;76;54;A heavy p.m. t-storm;76;56;E;4;58%;73%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Variable cloudiness;62;52;Periods of sun;68;58;NE;7;71%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or two;84;62;A brief shower;86;62;WNW;5;36%;63%;8

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;NE;6;54%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;86;68;Partly sunny;96;66;N;14;18%;15%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;70;52;Mostly cloudy;70;53;SE;6;64%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;72;A t-storm in spots;83;72;ESE;4;64%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;104;86;High clouds and warm;105;84;S;8;48%;10%;8

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;65;49;Inc. clouds;72;56;SW;13;44%;70%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;90;80;A couple of t-storms;88;81;SW;8;81%;92%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;63;45;Clouds and sun;62;47;WSW;7;70%;14%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;78;71;Partly sunny, breezy;79;72;NNW;16;76%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;80;64;Showers and t-storms;76;64;SE;8;68%;82%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Spotty showers;83;73;Spotty showers;85;73;S;11;82%;83%;3

Delhi, India;A little p.m. rain;102;82;A morning t-storm;99;82;WSW;7;50%;66%;9

Denver, United States;Cool with some sun;62;41;Showers around;65;39;WSW;8;51%;98%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;96;81;A t-storm around;101;81;SSW;7;63%;48%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;96;71;Sunshine and nice;90;72;SSE;4;54%;27%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and clouds;61;50;A shower in the a.m.;66;50;W;12;68%;65%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;91;62;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;NNE;5;28%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;72;65;Periods of sun;72;65;NE;7;69%;3%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing, a shower;88;79;A thunderstorm;90;79;ESE;7;87%;83%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;73;47;Mostly sunny, nice;74;47;ENE;4;55%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;ESE;8;56%;60%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;66;47;A shower in the a.m.;60;45;W;9;67%;73%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;79;Heavy a.m. t-storms;90;77;SSW;7;76%;80%;8

Hong Kong, China;Heavy p.m. showers;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;E;9;78%;100%;7

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;84;70;A passing shower;84;70;ENE;18;51%;80%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;105;80;Hazy sun and warm;105;77;NNW;7;19%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cooler;82;73;A shower in the a.m.;96;75;NNE;11;44%;56%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;63;51;A shower in the a.m.;66;56;NNW;7;67%;62%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;SE;5;67%;78%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;97;81;Warm with some sun;97;82;N;14;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;39;Sunny and pleasant;71;39;SSW;4;47%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;87;53;Mostly sunny;85;57;NE;5;27%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;92;83;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;83;WSW;14;62%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;86;63;A t-storm around;87;63;SSW;6;55%;44%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;More clouds than sun;100;83;A strong t-storm;99;83;SSE;6;36%;50%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;73;49;Mostly sunny;70;46;SE;8;39%;18%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A shower or t-storm;88;79;ENE;11;68%;69%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;90;72;A t-storm around;90;74;S;4;68%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;101;80;Mostly sunny and hot;102;82;S;8;52%;5%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;92;77;A t-storm or two;92;76;ENE;5;81%;85%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;60;31;A stray shower;56;32;NNW;9;51%;79%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower;90;79;A couple of t-storms;91;78;SW;7;74%;87%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;71;65;Nice with some sun;72;64;S;7;72%;21%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;80;60;Partly sunny;79;61;NNW;10;60%;2%;7

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;66;51;Clouds and sun;72;53;SW;10;54%;10%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;88;60;Plenty of sunshine;83;60;S;6;50%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and delightful;88;73;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;E;6;72%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;82;58;Mostly sunny, warm;86;61;NNE;4;38%;5%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;78;Cloudy with showers;87;82;WNW;15;79%;96%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;91;77;Heavy morning rain;87;76;S;5;78%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;87;80;Heavy a.m. t-storms;92;80;W;9;72%;94%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;66;53;Mostly sunny;67;55;N;13;66%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;85;55;Partial sunshine;86;57;SE;5;36%;27%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;87;77;Partly sunny;86;78;SE;9;59%;13%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;72;43;Partly sunny;68;49;WSW;6;48%;17%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;95;78;Couple of t-storms;88;79;SSW;11;70%;64%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;59;50;Partly sunny, warmer;67;52;NE;5;80%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sun, then clouds;67;49;A little a.m. rain;59;51;S;7;77%;58%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;57;40;Clouds and sun;55;41;NNW;9;46%;43%;5

Mumbai, India;Some sun, pleasant;91;84;Hazy sunshine;91;85;WNW;10;66%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;81;57;Clouds and sunshine;76;55;SE;9;60%;64%;6

New York, United States;Periods of sun;67;56;Heavy rain;62;58;NNE;9;80%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;Some sun, a shower;75;56;SE;7;50%;59%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;65;55;Warmer with some sun;76;56;S;14;44%;4%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;81;59;Clouds and sun, nice;81;58;WNW;5;49%;5%;7

Oslo, Norway;Some sun returning;67;44;Partly sunny;65;44;ENE;5;46%;7%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;62;47;Spotty showers;66;48;SSW;11;82%;71%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;83;77;Couple of t-storms;83;79;NE;14;84%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SSE;5;83%;65%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;84;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;87;75;E;7;84%;88%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;71;52;Clouds and sun, warm;78;56;SSE;5;54%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Rain this morning;64;53;Periods of sun;65;55;NW;7;66%;66%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;93;78;Heavy thunderstorms;93;78;SW;7;81%;81%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;88;78;A shower in places;90;79;SE;9;76%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A p.m. shower or two;91;75;ESE;5;54%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;67;45;Periods of sun;66;48;SSE;5;49%;14%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;84;53;Becoming cloudy;82;56;N;5;50%;13%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;68;47;Afternoon showers;69;50;WSW;8;71%;98%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, cooler;80;62;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;NNW;7;66%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;86;77;Spotty showers;85;76;E;7;75%;85%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, warmer;60;46;Cloudy;58;49;ENE;13;58%;56%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;72;52;Partly sunny;66;49;W;5;52%;4%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;79;71;Humid with rain;77;68;WNW;6;83%;73%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;98;80;Plenty of sunshine;100;75;ENE;10;13%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;77;55;Partly sunny;80;55;W;6;46%;3%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;59;43;Partly sunny;64;48;SW;7;54%;38%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;51;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;WSW;7;61%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;66;Couple of t-storms;76;66;SW;4;81%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;A stray shower;87;79;ESE;11;71%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;68;A shower or t-storm;77;67;ENE;6;92%;74%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;84;57;Nice with some sun;88;63;ENE;8;29%;10%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;63;41;Cloudy;58;42;S;3;50%;34%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;85;74;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;N;7;72%;68%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun and warm;87;55;Partly sunny;81;58;NNW;6;63%;6%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;77;55;Mostly sunny;82;55;NNE;7;48%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;83;53;Plenty of sun;85;57;W;4;41%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;68;Partly sunny, warm;82;70;SE;11;57%;2%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy thunderstorms;91;79;A shower in spots;91;84;SSE;9;70%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;69;50;A heavy thunderstorm;69;53;WSW;10;71%;82%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;79;Partly sunny;86;78;E;12;75%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;68;48;A passing shower;67;47;WNW;11;50%;73%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;70;58;Mostly sunny;71;57;N;7;68%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;84;76;A stray shower;85;76;ESE;8;69%;65%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;64;47;Clouds and sun;61;45;SW;10;65%;45%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Sunny and summerlike;98;73;ESE;6;27%;40%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower;63;45;Pleasant and warmer;73;51;NNE;7;53%;58%;7

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;95;64;Sunny and not as hot;87;64;N;10;11%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;75;61;Warmer;86;66;NNE;7;28%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;70;53;Pleasant and warmer;80;58;SE;5;48%;27%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and very warm;87;67;Some sunshine;83;64;S;12;55%;0%;8

Toronto, Canada;Thunderstorm;57;54;Decreasing clouds;61;50;SW;13;67%;7%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;72;62;Nice with some sun;74;63;E;7;57%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;77;58;High clouds;80;62;SSE;9;50%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;55;32;Partly sunny;67;33;WNW;11;20%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds;71;55;Clouds and sun;75;57;E;4;49%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;67;49;Periods of sun;71;52;NW;7;53%;52%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;93;77;E;5;64%;76%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;73;49;Partly sunny;69;45;W;6;54%;11%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;76;51;Partly sunny;73;54;NNW;7;54%;44%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;52;47;Mostly sunny;59;54;NW;13;66%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;97;80;A thunderstorm;94;80;SW;6;66%;80%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;72;46;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;NE;4;41%;7%;8

