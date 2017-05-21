Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 21, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;15;78%;76%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Sunny and very warm;40;28;WNW;19;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;13;A morning shower;25;14;SSW;18;48%;83%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;23;15;An afternoon shower;25;17;E;13;61%;64%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;19;10;Periods of sun;23;12;SE;13;55%;7%;5

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;12;7;Rain and drizzle;13;7;SE;18;66%;77%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;41;23;Cooler with a shower;29;17;NNE;18;38%;44%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Pleasant and warmer;26;13;Overcast and breezy;29;15;SSE;26;24%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;22;11;Turning out cloudy;24;19;NE;10;69%;82%;4

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;26;17;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;SSW;18;45%;2%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;14;5;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;NE;5;58%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, nice;32;18;Sunny and nice;35;20;ENE;11;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Considerable clouds;32;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;S;9;72%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;21;A t-storm around;34;22;SSW;11;53%;53%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;36;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;27;S;11;68%;63%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy, nice;22;15;Partly sunny;22;15;ENE;13;70%;5%;7

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;31;18;Cooler with rain;21;16;NNW;15;77%;73%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Couple of t-storms;25;15;A heavy p.m. t-storm;23;14;WNW;15;67%;73%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Partly sunny;22;10;NE;6;47%;6%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Cloudy;18;10;SE;8;74%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A t-storm in spots;28;17;E;11;70%;53%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;23;13;NNW;17;54%;54%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;20;9;Nice with some sun;24;12;E;8;51%;3%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;22;10;Showers and t-storms;23;9;E;9;66%;84%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;25;12;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;14;E;7;58%;73%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Variable cloudiness;16;11;Periods of sun;20;14;NE;11;71%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or two;29;17;A brief shower;30;17;WNW;8;36%;63%;8

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;NE;10;54%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;Partly sunny;35;19;N;23;18%;15%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly cloudy;21;11;SE;9;64%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;ESE;6;64%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;40;30;High clouds and warm;40;29;S;12;48%;10%;8

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;18;10;Inc. clouds;22;13;SW;21;44%;70%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;32;27;A couple of t-storms;31;27;SW;12;81%;92%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;17;7;Clouds and sun;17;8;WSW;11;70%;14%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;26;22;Partly sunny, breezy;26;22;NNW;26;76%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;27;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SE;13;68%;82%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Spotty showers;28;23;Spotty showers;29;23;S;18;82%;83%;3

Delhi, India;A little p.m. rain;39;28;A morning t-storm;37;28;WSW;11;50%;66%;9

Denver, United States;Cool with some sun;17;5;Showers around;18;4;WSW;13;51%;98%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;36;27;A t-storm around;39;27;SSW;12;63%;48%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;36;22;Sunshine and nice;32;22;SSE;7;54%;27%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and clouds;16;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;10;W;19;68%;65%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;NNE;9;28%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;22;18;Periods of sun;22;18;NE;12;69%;3%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing, a shower;31;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;11;87%;83%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;23;8;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;ENE;7;55%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;ESE;13;56%;60%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;19;8;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;W;15;67%;73%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Heavy a.m. t-storms;32;25;SSW;12;76%;80%;8

Hong Kong, China;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;E;15;78%;100%;7

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;29;21;A passing shower;29;21;ENE;29;51%;80%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;41;27;Hazy sun and warm;41;25;NNW;11;19%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and cooler;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;36;24;NNE;18;44%;56%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;17;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;13;NNW;12;67%;62%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;SE;8;67%;78%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;36;27;Warm with some sun;36;28;N;23;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;4;Sunny and pleasant;22;4;SSW;6;47%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;31;11;Mostly sunny;30;14;NE;7;27%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;33;29;Mostly sunny, breezy;35;28;WSW;23;62%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;30;17;A t-storm around;30;17;SSW;10;55%;44%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;More clouds than sun;38;29;A strong t-storm;37;28;SSE;10;36%;50%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;23;9;Mostly sunny;21;8;SE;12;39%;18%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;ENE;18;68%;69%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;32;22;A t-storm around;32;23;S;7;68%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;38;27;Mostly sunny and hot;39;28;S;13;52%;5%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;ENE;8;81%;85%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;0;A stray shower;13;0;NNW;14;51%;79%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower;32;26;A couple of t-storms;33;25;SW;12;74%;87%;9

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;22;18;Nice with some sun;22;18;S;12;72%;21%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Partly sunny;26;16;NNW;16;60%;2%;7

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Clouds and sun;22;12;SW;17;54%;10%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;S;10;50%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and delightful;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;E;10;72%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;28;14;Mostly sunny, warm;30;16;NNE;7;38%;5%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;25;Cloudy with showers;30;28;WNW;24;79%;96%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;33;25;Heavy morning rain;30;25;S;8;78%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;Heavy a.m. t-storms;33;27;W;15;72%;94%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;13;N;21;66%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;29;13;Partial sunshine;30;14;SE;8;36%;27%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SE;14;59%;13%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;22;6;Partly sunny;20;9;WSW;10;48%;17%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;35;26;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SSW;18;70%;64%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;15;10;Partly sunny, warmer;19;11;NE;9;80%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sun, then clouds;19;10;A little a.m. rain;15;10;S;12;77%;58%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;14;4;Clouds and sun;13;5;NNW;15;46%;43%;5

Mumbai, India;Some sun, pleasant;33;29;Hazy sunshine;33;29;WNW;15;66%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;14;Clouds and sunshine;25;13;SE;14;60%;64%;6

New York, United States;Periods of sun;20;13;Heavy rain;17;14;NNE;14;80%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Some sun, a shower;24;14;SE;11;50%;59%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;18;13;Warmer with some sun;24;13;S;23;44%;4%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;27;15;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;WNW;8;49%;5%;7

Oslo, Norway;Some sun returning;19;7;Partly sunny;18;7;ENE;8;46%;7%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;16;8;Spotty showers;19;9;SSW;17;82%;71%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;28;25;Couple of t-storms;28;26;NE;23;84%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;9;83%;65%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;24;E;11;84%;88%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;22;11;Clouds and sun, warm;26;13;SSE;8;54%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Rain this morning;18;12;Periods of sun;18;13;NW;11;66%;66%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;34;25;Heavy thunderstorms;34;26;SW;11;81%;81%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;31;26;A shower in places;32;26;SE;14;76%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;ESE;7;54%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;20;7;Periods of sun;19;9;SSE;8;49%;14%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;29;12;Becoming cloudy;28;13;N;8;50%;13%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;20;9;Afternoon showers;20;10;WSW;13;71%;98%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, cooler;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;NNW;12;66%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;E;11;75%;85%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, warmer;16;8;Cloudy;14;10;ENE;20;58%;56%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;22;11;Partly sunny;19;9;W;9;52%;4%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;26;22;Humid with rain;25;20;WNW;10;83%;73%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;37;27;Plenty of sunshine;38;24;ENE;16;13%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;27;13;W;10;46%;3%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Partly sunny;18;9;SW;11;54%;38%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;WSW;11;61%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;SW;6;81%;85%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;A stray shower;31;26;ESE;18;71%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;20;A shower or t-storm;25;19;ENE;9;92%;74%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;29;14;Nice with some sun;31;17;ENE;13;29%;10%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;5;Cloudy;14;5;S;4;50%;34%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;N;11;72%;68%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun and warm;30;13;Partly sunny;27;15;NNW;10;63%;6%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;Mostly sunny;28;13;NNE;11;48%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;28;12;Plenty of sun;29;14;W;7;41%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;20;Partly sunny, warm;28;21;SE;18;57%;2%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy thunderstorms;33;26;A shower in spots;33;29;SSE;15;70%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;21;10;A heavy thunderstorm;21;12;WSW;16;71%;82%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;E;19;75%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;20;9;A passing shower;19;8;WNW;18;50%;73%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;21;14;Mostly sunny;21;14;N;11;68%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;29;24;A stray shower;29;25;ESE;12;69%;65%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;18;8;Clouds and sun;16;7;SW;16;65%;45%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sunny and summerlike;37;23;ESE;10;27%;40%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower;17;7;Pleasant and warmer;23;11;NNE;12;53%;58%;7

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;35;18;Sunny and not as hot;30;18;N;16;11%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Warmer;30;19;NNE;11;28%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;21;12;Pleasant and warmer;27;15;SE;8;48%;27%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and very warm;30;20;Some sunshine;28;18;S;20;55%;0%;8

Toronto, Canada;Thunderstorm;14;12;Decreasing clouds;16;10;SW;21;67%;7%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;22;17;Nice with some sun;24;17;E;11;57%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;25;15;High clouds;27;16;SSE;14;50%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;13;0;Partly sunny;19;1;WNW;17;20%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds;22;13;Clouds and sun;24;14;E;6;49%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;20;9;Periods of sun;22;11;NW;11;53%;52%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;E;8;64%;76%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;23;9;Partly sunny;21;7;W;9;54%;11%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;24;11;Partly sunny;23;12;NNW;12;54%;44%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Mostly sunny;15;12;NW;22;66%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;36;26;A thunderstorm;34;27;SW;10;66%;80%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;22;8;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;NE;7;41%;7%;8

