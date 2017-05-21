OhBear and Bravo join hands to promote Taipei Universiade at Xinyi Cup badminton competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The fifth Xinyi Cup badminton competition took place at Taipei Xinyi Sports Center on Saturday, attracting not only over 800 participants but also two bears—Taiwan Tourism Bureau goodwill ambassador OhBear and Taipei Universiade mascot Bravo—to promote the Taipei Universiade.

Taipei Department of Sports deputy director Tsai Pei-Lin (蔡培林) said that the Taipei Universiade organizing committee will begin the sale of Taipei Universiade tickets next month and he is hoping that all the participants will buy the tickets to show their support for Taiwanese athletes.

Ger Yeong-kuang (葛永光), director of the China Youth Corps, which manages the sports center, said the badminton competition took place at the end of every year, but it was moved to this time this year to help promote the Universiade.

OhBear and Bravo met for the first time at the opening ceremony of the sport event, but they were playful and tried to steal the spotlight from each other. The Xinyi Cup was officially kicked off after the two bears and match officials played with rackets.