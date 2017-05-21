Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram in Lake Chad area, kill 13

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — A spokesman for the Nigerian army says troops fought Boko Haram in the Lake Chad area, killing 13 of the Islamic extremists and arresting 10 others, including 6 women believed to have helped smuggle supplies to the insurgents.

Col. Timothy Antigha said soldiers of the of 8 Task Force Battalion spent 72 hours to clear the location where the Boko Haram fighters were hiding.

He also said troops, acting on a tip, rounded up 10 suspected Boko Haram smugglers. He said the suspects, six females and four males, are being investigated to determine the extent of their involvement with Boko Haram.