Taiwan’s new immigrants celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIA) held a Dragon Boat Festival that combined performances and rice dumpling DIY activities for new immigrants in Taipei on May 21.

The NIA organized the event to facilitate new immigrants’ integration with local culture and to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival.

The event began with a performance of “rice dumpling dance” by a group of immigrant women. They danced to the tune of Taiwanese song “Rice Dumplings (Sio Ba-zang)” (燒肉粽).

NIA Director-General Ho Jung-chun (何榮村) appeared at the event with the Tourism Bureau’s goodwill ambassador OhBear, whose presence attracted immediate attention of all the participants.

Ho said the NIA invited new immigrants from different countries to the event in the hope of giving them and their families a happy Dragon Boat Festival.

Taking the opportunities of the event, Ho also introduced some special resources that the NIA has designed for new immigrants. For example, a program has taken effect that allows new immigrants and their second generation to apply for financial aids to realize their dreams, Ho said, adding that the NIA also offers scholarship programs to help new immigrants and their second generation to finish their studies.

The NIA has also launched an overseas program that gives the second generation immigrants chances of going abroad to visit their grandparents during winter and summer vacations, and another program allows senior high school graduating new immigrants to visit Taiwanese companies in the New Southbound Policy countries, aiming to educate talents for the policy, Ho said.

He said new plans and related resources will be announced periodically on this website and that new immigrants and their second generation are welcome to take advantage of these resources.

NIA Director-General Ho Jung-chun takes a group photo with the performers.