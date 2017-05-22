French Dining with Taiwanese flare

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese ingredients are now appearing in French gourmet in Taipei! Clement Pellerin, chef of restaurant Paris 1930 at the Landis Hotel, combines Taiwanese products and flavors with an innovative culinary approach into traditional French cuisine, bringing the French restaurant in Taipei a new life.

Clement started to learn cooking in his hometown in Normandie when he was 14 years old, and plied his trade in different countries all over the world, including Ireland, Spain, China, and Thailand. With this abundant work and travel experience, he has become an expert in combining eastern and western elements together in his dishes and has created a new style of French gourmet.

Unlike many foreign chefs in Taiwan, who prefer to use imported products, Clement has a great passion for Taiwanese ingredients. He has been to many villages and farms in Taiwan in order to search for the best local materials. He even worked out a "Taiwanese Food Calendar," listing out almost every Taiwanese fruit and vegetable by season, and does a lot of research to create new recipes with local ingredients every year. Some foodie said he is both a scientist and a geek in the kitchen.

One of his signatures is Paris 1930's classic menu which includes a total of 12 dishes. Each dish is a melange of eastern and western ingredients, ideas and cultures.

The appetizer "Custard Apple" is a local fruit from Pingtung County with sauce made of cedar leaves, honey and black garlic, bringing out the sweetness of the fruit.

The idea of "Burnt Coconut" came from a coconut seller Clement met when he was working in Bangkok. It combines scallops with curry sauce placed in a coconut shell, which is a perfect combination between European material and tropical island style.

The most surprising dish is the earl grey chocolate "I'm Late! I'm Late!" The pocket-watch-shaped dessert was inspired from Clement's favorite fairy tale "Alice in Wonderland." Diners feel like attending a dream tea party when tasting this special French pastry.

With imagination and innovation, Chef Clement has turned a serious French restaurant into a creative and unique diner, which can only be discovered in Taipei, bringing his guests along on a gastronomic food journey.