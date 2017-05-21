Afghan official: 20 forces killed in coordinated attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial official says at least 20 security forces have been killed after militants launched attacks on several check points in southern Afghanistan.

Gul Islam Seyal, spokesman for the provincial governor in Zabul province, says the battles late Saturday began when dozens of Taliban fighters launched coordinated attacks on security posts in the Shah Joy district. At least 10 other security forces, including national and local policemen, were wounded, he said.

Meanwhile, Seyal says the Taliban fired several rounds of mortars on Qalat, the provincial capital.

The Taliban did not immediately claim responsibility but they have stepped up their attacks since announcing their spring offensive last month.