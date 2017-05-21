Piatti sets Montreal record as Impact beat Portland 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Ignacio Piatti scored two goals to lead Montreal to a 4-1 win over a 10-man Portland Timbers Saturday and become the Impact's all-time leading scorer in MLS.

The Argentine midfielder converted a penalty after just 13 minutes then scored again in the 50th minute to take his career tally to 36 goals, one more than Marco Di Vaio's previous Montreal record.

Kyle Fisher and Ambroise Oyongo also scored for Montreal while Diego Valeri grabbed a consolation goal for the Timbers, who played most of the match a man down after Diego Chara was sent off for slapping Piatti.

SOUNDERS 1, REAL SALT LAKE 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle ended a three match losing streak by beating Salt Lake despite missing a penalty.

Harry Shipp scored the winner after 42 minutes when his shot took a deflection and went into the net.

Clint Dempsey failed to convert from the penalty spot in the second half for Seattle but Salt Lake was unable to conjure up a late equalizer.

FIRE 1, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chicago registered its first road win this season by beating United.

David Accam scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute when he got in behind the Washington defense and slotted the ball into the right side of the net for his sixth goal of the season.

UNITED 4, DYNAMO 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored a hat-trick as Atlanta defeated Houston.

The Paraguayan international scored twice in the first half to give his team a 2-0 lead after the start of the match had been delayed for almost an hour because of lightning in the area.

He completed his hat-trick with a goal from the penalty spot 10 minutes from the end.

Julian Gressel also scored for Atlanta while Erick Torres converted a consolation penalty for Houston in the last minute of normal time.

UNION 2, RAPIDS 1

Philadelphia scored a penalty and from a free-kick to come from behind and beat 10-man Colorado 2-1.

Caleb Calvert put the Rapids ahead when he scored in the 15th minute but the Union equalized after 67 minutes when C.J. Sapong converted from the spot.

Calvert was sent off two minutes later when he picked up a second yellow card after he had left the field for treatment but returned to the pitch before getting permission from the referee.

Philadelphia sealed its fourth win on the trot when Bosnia and Herzegovia midfielder Haris Medunjanin's curled in a free kick in the 75th minute.

EARTHQUAKES 1, FC DALLAS 0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas suffered its first loss of the MLS season after conceding a late goal to the Earthquakes.

Unbeaten in its first nine games, Dallas tasted its first defeat of the campaign when San Jose's Albanian midfielder Jahmir Hyka scored in the 81st minute.

San Jose and Dallas and level on 19 points, three behind Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City.

WHITECAPS 2, SPORTING 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cristian Techera and Tim Parker scored either side of halftime as Vancouver beat Kansas City.

Techera, the Uruguayan nicknamed "The Bug," smashed a left-footed volley past goalkeeper Tim Melia for his third goal of the season in the 40th minute.

Vancouver's Fredy Montero had a penalty saved but the miss did not prove costly as Parker scored in the 67th minute.