BC-BBA--AL Leaders

TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL LEADERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Castro, New York, .349; Segura, Seattle, .348; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .343; Trout, Los Angeles, .343; Garcia, Chicago, .342; Judge, New York, .331; Bogaerts, Boston, .320; Cruz, Seattle, .309; Altuve, Houston, .308; Pillar, Toronto, .308; 1 tied at .299.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 35; Castro, New York, 31; Gardner, New York, 30; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 29; Gallo, Texas, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Pillar, Toronto, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; 3 tied at 28.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Mazara, Texas, 31; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Judge, New York, 30; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Gallo, Texas, 29; Smoak, Toronto, 29; 2 tied at 28.

HITS_Castro, New York, 58; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 57; Pillar, Toronto, 53; Garcia, Chicago, 51; Altuve, Houston, 49; Andrus, Texas, 47; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; Hosmer, Kansas City, 47; Segura, Seattle, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 47; 1 tied at 46.

DOUBLES_Moreland, Boston, 16; Travis, Toronto, 16; Betts, Boston, 14; CSantana, Cleveland, 13; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Schoop, Baltimore, 12; Gomez, Texas, 11; 8 tied at 10.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 15; Davis, Oakland, 13; Gallo, Texas, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 11; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; 5 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES_Dyson, Seattle, 12; Cain, Kansas City, 11; Altuve, Houston, 9; Maybin, Los Angeles, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Pillar, Toronto, 7; 5 tied at 6.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-3; Tanaka, New York, 5-3; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-2; 14 tied at 4-2.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.03; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.07; Triggs, Oakland, 2.12; Sale, Boston, 2.19; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.60; McCullers, Houston, 2.65; Holland, Chicago, 2.70; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.72; Darvish, Texas, 2.76; 2 tied at 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 95; Archer, Tampa Bay, 65; Salazar, Cleveland, 62; Darvish, Texas, 61; McCullers, Houston, 60; Morton, Houston, 59; Estrada, Toronto, 58; Porcello, Boston, 58; Pineda, New York, 55; 3 tied at 54.