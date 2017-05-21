  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/21 13:09
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0236 American League Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 25 16 .610
New York 24 16 .600 ½
Tampa Bay 23 22 .511 4
Boston 21 21 .500
Toronto 18 26 .409
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 17 .553
Cleveland 22 19 .537 ½
Detroit 21 20 .512
Chicago 19 22 .463
Kansas City 17 24 .415
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 14 .674
Texas 23 21 .523
Los Angeles 22 23 .489 8
Oakland 20 23 .465 9
Seattle 20 24 .455

___

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, postponed

Oakland 8, Boston 3

Cleveland 3, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 9, Texas 3

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 5

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 16, Seattle 1

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Chavez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-1)

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-2)

Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Baltimore (Miley 1-1)

Cleveland (Salazar 2-4) at Houston (Musgrove 3-3)

Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-2), 1st game

Boston (Rodriguez 2-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-2)

Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at Seattle (Overton 0-0)

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 2nd game

Texas (Darvish 4-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3)