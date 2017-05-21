Weather expert says western Taiwan to have sultry weather Sunday and Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Sultry weather is expected in western Taiwan from Sunday (May 21) to Monday as a stable weather pattern is dominating the area, with high temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius, according to weather expert Daniel Wu (吳德榮) on Sunday.

Eastern Taiwan will see isolated showers and occasional afternoon showers in the mountains and drifting to adjacent areas from Sunday to Monday, Wu said.

On Tuesday morning, partly clear skies are expected, but in the afternoon, a gradually unstable atmosphere is forecast to cause thunder showers to become more active, raising chances of thunder showers in a larger area that includes mountains and flat lands across Taiwan, he said.

On Wednesday, even though a weather front is expected to approach, temperatures will remain high and afternoon thunder showers are expected, according to Wu. On Thursday the weather front is forecast to bring localized showers and thunder showers, with central and northern Taiwan expected to see heavier rains, while temperatures turning a bit cooler, Wu said.

Wu forecast party clear skies, higher temperatures, occasional localized showers and thunder showers as well as sultry weather for western Taiwan on Friday and Saturday.