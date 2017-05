Taipei, May 21 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Wu Den-yih wins KMT chair, vows to win back powerin central gov't

@China Times: Wu Den-yih wins KMT chair, vows to win back powerin central gov't

@Liberty Times: Wu Den-yih wins KMT chair, vows to win back powerin central gov't

@Apple Daily: 11 allies back Taiwan's participation at WHA assembly

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks chased by institutional, retail investors