CAL flight attendant arrested for carrying marijuana into Taiwan

Taiwan-based China Airlines confirmed Saturday that one of its flight attendants was taken into custody by investigators for carrying illicit drugs into Taiwan after arriving on a flight from Amsterdam.



The flight attendant was found to have a small amount of marijuana and ecstasy in her luggage and was turned over to agents of the Investigation Bureau.



She was later turned over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of having violated the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.



The Aviation Police Bureau said this was the first case of an airline crew member being caught taking illicit drugs into Taiwan.



CAL said it was "shocked" to learn about the matter and stressed that it will not tolerate any illegal act and will cooperate closely with the investigators.



If the allegations are confirmed to be true, the airline will fire the flight attendant immediately, it said.