Bowyer, Blaney, Suarez and Elliott round out All-Star field

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer raced their way into the NASCAR All-Star race Saturday night by winning stages of the qualifying race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

They'll be joined in the 20-car field by Chase Elliott, the winner of a fan vote.

Bowyer started from the pole and dominated the first stage by leading all 20 laps and winning by 3.6 seconds to reach his eighth All-Star race. Blaney duplicated the feat in stage two, leading all 20 laps to punch his ticket to the $1 million exhibition race.

Suarez, a rookie, beat out Elliott to qualify for his first All-Star race by winning the final 10-lap segment.

Elliott received some consolation after the loss when he was informed by Jeff Gordon that he won the fan vote over Danica Patrick.

