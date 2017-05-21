Lexi Thompson holds onto 3-stroke lead at Kingsmill

Lexi Thompson watches her tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Kingsmill Championship LPGA golf tournament in Will
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lexi Thompson remained in position for her first victory since a rules infraction cost her a major title, shooting a 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over In Gee Chun into the final round of the Kingsmill Championship.
Thompson is playing her third event since losing the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation that a TV viewer reported.
The long-hitting Florida player had three birdies and a bogey — on the par-3 17th — to reach 14-under 199 on Kingsmill's River Course.
Chun had a 67, making six birdies and two bogeys.
Top-ranked Lydia Ko was five strokes back at 9 under after a 70. Trying to hold off So Yeon Ryu and Ariya Jutanugarn for the No. 1 spot, Ko is winless since July.
Sei Young Kim (66) and 2015 winner Minjee Lee (67) also were 9 under.
Gerina Piller, second entering her third straight round alongside Thompson, had a 74 to drop into a tie for ninth at 6 under.
Ryu, the ANA winner, was 4 under after a 72. Jutanugarn, defending the first of her five tour victories last year, had a 70 to also reach 4 under.