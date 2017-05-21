Plane crashes into Los Angeles airport truck after landing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a plane collided with an airport utility truck shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, injuring as many as six people.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Saturday that a commercial passenger jet collided with the truck around 2:30 p.m., causing the truck to overturn.

The department says six people from the truck were being treated, including one in critical condition.

Fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey had no additional details.

Messages to the FAA and airport representatives have not been returned.