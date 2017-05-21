Venezuelans shut down capital roads to protest government

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Masses of protesters with white shirts, homemade gas masks and flags draped around their shoulders have shut down a main road in the Venezuelan capital.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets for another in two months of near-daily street protests. The political unrest has left at least 46 people dead.

Soldiers shut down access to the center of the city, and officials closed at least 10 metro stations in anticipation of Saturday's protest.

Demonstrators are demanding new elections and blaming Maduro for the nation's triple-digit inflation, rising crimes and vast food shortages.