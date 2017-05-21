The Latest: Brazil leader says incriminating audio doctored

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Latest on Brazil's political crisis (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Brazilian President Michel Temer is suggesting that an audio that purportedly recorded him supporting hush money for an ex-lawmaker has been doctored.

Temer says his administration will petition the Supreme Federal Tribunal to suspend the investigation against him until the audio is verified.

He spoke to the nation on Saturday. In his words, "That clandestine recording was manipulated and doctored with (bad) intentions."

Temer's office has acknowledged that in March the president met with Joesley Batista, chairman of the JBS meatpacking company.

The recording has led to calls from many corners for the 76-year-old career politician to resign.