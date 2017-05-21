The Latest: Infield party in full swing ahead of Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the Preakness Stakes (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

The infield party is in full swing ahead of the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore.

Country singer Sam Hunt and electro house music DJ Zedd are co-headlining the pre-race concert under cloudy skies. Also on the bill is Good Charlotte.

The racetrack is listed as muddy after Friday's rainstorm. After three straight days of 90-degree weather, Saturday's high is 66 degrees (18 C).

The U.S. Army Golden Knights will parachute, the B-2 Stealth bomber is set for a flyover and the Budweiser Clydesdales will parade later on.