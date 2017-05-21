Pence cites Trump's 'leadership' in commencement address

Vice President Michael Pence waves as he arrives to give the commencement ceremony at Grove City College, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Gr
Vice President Michael Pence waves as he arrives at the commencement ceremony at Grove City College, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Grove C
Vice President Michael Pence speaks at the commencement ceremony at Grove City College, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Grove City, Pa.(AP P
Vice President Michael Pence speaks at the commencement ceremony at Grove City College, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Grove City, Pa.(AP P
Vice President Michael Pence shakes hands with graduates as they receive diplomas at the commencement ceremony at Grove City College, S
Vice President Michael Pence shakes hands with graduates as they receive diplomas at the commencement ceremony at Grove City College, S
Vice President Michael Pence talks with David Rathburn, chairman of the board of trustees of Grove City College before the commencement
Vice President Michael Pence receives a sash representing an honorary degree at the commencement ceremony at Grove City College, Saturd
Vice President Michael Pence points to the honorary degree presented to him as college provost Robert Graham, Saturday, May 20, 2017, a
GROVE CITY, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence urged graduating students at a Pennsylvania college to become leaders and cited President Donald Trump's leadership as an example.
Pence told hundreds of graduates and their families Saturday at the Grove City College commencement that they also need courage, because "leadership brings both honor and opposition."
Grove City is a private, Christian liberal arts college about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.
Pence cited Trump as an example of perseverance to applause from the crowd.
Pence told graduates to inspire those around them, since people follow those they respect and aspire to service rather than selfish ambition.
After his address, Pence stood on the platform and shook hands as each graduate passed after being handed their diplomas.