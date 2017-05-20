BC-Sunday Spotlight,ADVISORY

The following story has moved as this week's Sunday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report:

BRAZIL TERRORISM ARRESTS

RIO DE JANEIRO — Long prison terms for eight men for posting messages in support of the Islamic State calls into question a security law passed just before the 2016 Olympics that greatly widened the scope of what could be considered terrorism. The first — and so far only — use of the law has been controversial in a nation that has never suffered a known Islamist terror attack. By Lucas Iberico Lozada, Mauricio Savarese and Peter Prengaman. SENT: 1,000 words, photos

