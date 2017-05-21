Taiwan shines at Intel science contest

Taiwanese students won five awards at the 2017 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) in Los Angeles this week, according to the National Taiwan Science Education Center on Saturday.

The winning projects, which garnered four Intel ISEF Grand Awards and one American Mathematical Society special award, stood out from 1,300 works from 78 countries, the center said in a statement.

The center selected nine projects by 13 students from Taiwan to compete in the world's largest pre-college science competition.

The most notable winner was Yeh Chia-yu (葉家宇) from Chung Shan Industrial & Commercial School, who became the first vocational school student to win the award, the center said.

In his project that won the Third Award in the "Embedded Systems" category, called "Eco paper circuit printer & its applications," Yeh conducted electricity through paper to make printing more convenient and environmentally friendly.

Other winners included Chen Yi-chen (陳怡臻) and Wu Yun-ching (吳允晴) from Taipei First Girls High School, who nabbed the Third Award in Chemistry with their project called "High efficiency TADF-based transparent OLEDs," aimed at developing a next-generation display system.

Lin Juei-yin (林芮吟) from the same school won the Third Award in Mathematics with her project "Which maps are 4-list colorable?" She said the project can help identify better ways to distribute resources under the four-color theorem.

Angel Huang (黃得嘉) from the Taipei American School won the Fourth Award in Biomedical and Health Sciences with a breast cancer study.

Chuang Yuan-jung (莊沅蓉) from National Tainan Girl's Senior High School won the Third Award of the American Mathematical Society special awards by studying the Thue-Morse sequence and its applications in bio-mathematics and cryptography.