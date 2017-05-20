WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--ITALIAN OPEN

ROME — Four-time champion Novak Djokovic picked up right where he left off in a rain-delayed Italian Open quarterfinal against Juan Martin del Potro, closing out a 6-1, 6-4 win Saturday to set up a semifinal later against Dominic Thiem. In the other semifinal, it's Alexander Zverev against John Isner. In the women's semifinals, Simona Halep beat Kiki Bertens, and Garbine Muguruza plays Elina Svitolina. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 260 words, photos. Will be updated.

HKO--WORLDS

COLOGNE, Germany — Two-time defending champion Canada and Russia clash in the semifinals of the ice hockey world championship. Sweden and Finland are also in action. UPCOMING: By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

OROPA, Italy — Tom Dumoulin will attempt to keep the leader's pink jersey after Saturday's 14th stage, which is a 131-kilometer (81-mile) route from Castellania and is mainly flat until the final steep climb to Oropa. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1530 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Jorge Sampaoli likely coaches his last match for Sevilla when it hosts Osasuna in the final round of the Spanish league. Sampaoli said on Friday that the Argentine football federation wants him to become its new coach. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Roma needs at least a point at Chievo Verona on Saturday to keep its Serie A title hopes alive, while Napoli must beat Fiorentina to also stay in the race. Leader Juventus plays its penultimate match of the season the following day. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

COLOGNE, Germany — Hamburger SV and Wolfsburg meet with Bundesliga survival at stake, while Augsburg and Mainz are also in danger of slipping into a relegation playoff spot. Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim are vying for third place and automatic Champions League qualification. Bayern Munich kicks off its title celebrations against Freiburg. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Monaco has already sealed the title ahead of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain, but there is plenty to play for elsewhere. Marseille can guarantee fifth place and a spot in next season's Europa League by beating and relegating Bastia. Also at the bottom, Nancy, Lorient, Caen and Dijon are fighting to stay up. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--U20 WCUP

SEOUL, South Korea — England defeated six-time champion Argentina 3-0 on the opening day of the 2017 Under-20 World Cup on Saturday for its first win in the tournament since 1997. By John Duerden. SENT: 470 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

Center Vince Aso scored three tries to lift the Wellington, New Zealand-based Hurricanes to a 61-7 win over the Cheetahs in Super Rugby on Saturday, becoming the leading try scorer of the season by raising his tally to a club-record 13. SENT: 300 words.

BKN--NBA AWARDS FINALISTS

NEW YORK — LeBron James will have to settle for trying to win another NBA title. He isn't even a finalist for the MVP award. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 570 words, photos.

BKN--CAVALIERS-CELTICS

BOSTON — An NBA playoff-record, 41-point halftime lead. A franchise record for total points. A 13th consecutive playoff win, tying another league record. And LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers can still do better after steamrolling the Boston Celtics 130-86 Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 850 words, photos.

GLF--BYRON NELSON

IRVING, Texas — Jason Kokrak shot a bogey-free 8-under 62 Friday for a five-stroke lead after two rounds at the Byron Nelson. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 700 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia — Lexi Thompson took a three-stroke over Gerina Piller into the weekend at the Kingsmill Championship. UPCOMING: 500 words by 000 GMT, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

DETROIT — Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night for their 10th straight victory. SENT: 1,700 words.

HKN--PENGUINS-SENATORS

OTTAWA, Ontario — Matt Murray was back — and so was Sidney Crosby. Crosby had a goal and an assist, Murray made 22 saves in his first start of the playoffs and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Friday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2. SENT: 770 words, photos.

CAR-NASCAR-ALL-STAR QUALIFYING

CONCORD, North Carolina — Kyle Larson too the pole for the NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Kurt Busch was assessed a penalty. By Steve Reed. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR OF CALIFORNIA

BIG BEAR LAKE, California — English cyclist Jon Dibben won the sixth stage of the Tour of California, and New Zealand's George Bennett took the overall lead with one stage to go. SENT: 650 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.