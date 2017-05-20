Death toll in attack on south Libya army base rises to 141

CAIRO (AP) — A spokesman for Libya's army says the death toll from a militia attack on an air base in the country's south has increased to 141, including two civilians.

Col. Ahmed Mosmary, spokesman for forces loyal to an east-based parliament, said in a news conference late Friday that the number from Thursday's attack had increased from 60.

Mosmary says the attack on Buraq al-Shati air base effectively ends the cease-fire brokered by the national unity government between militias and the forces commanded by army chief Gen. Khalifa Hifter in the area.

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 civil war that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The oil-rich nation is now split between rival governments and militias.