Populist campaign for minimum income draws Italian marchers

ROME (AP) — The head of Italy's populist 5-Star Movement is leading thousands of supporters in a march to demand a guaranteed minimum income for Italian citizens.

Comic Beppe Grillo says the 25-kilometer (15-mile) march Saturday between the Umbrian towns of Perugia and Assisi expresses support for the dignity of all people.

The push for a guaranteed income for Italian citizens is a major theme of the 5-Stars, who hope to gain national power in the next election for Parliament, which is due by spring 2018.

The 5-Stars contend that aid for the hundreds of thousands of migrants, who arrived in Italy after rescue at sea in the last few years, risks coming at the expense of Italians struggling to make ends meet during the nation's economic slump.