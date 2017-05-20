Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 20, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;90;77;Couple of t-storms;87;78;SW;7;79%;84%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;83;Sunny and very warm;104;86;WNW;9;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler;72;57;Lots of sun, breezy;76;57;WSW;15;47%;3%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;70;56;High clouds;74;61;E;14;55%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;64;48;Decreasing clouds;67;51;E;8;61%;10%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;58;43;A p.m. shower or two;55;45;SSW;5;72%;91%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, summerlike;100;70;Unseasonably hot;101;71;NW;9;18%;42%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;72;46;Sunlit and pleasant;78;52;SSE;9;28%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;70;52;Mostly sunny;74;52;ESE;4;66%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;77;60;Showers and t-storms;79;62;NNE;7;59%;86%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;57;48;Plenty of sunshine;58;43;SSE;8;48%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and cooler;96;67;Sunny, breezy, nice;91;65;WNW;15;26%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;93;76;High clouds;83;75;SSW;5;78%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;94;72;A p.m. t-storm;93;71;SW;8;62%;66%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;96;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;79;S;7;69%;63%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;70;58;Sun and clouds, nice;72;62;SW;9;63%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;95;68;Cloudy and very warm;88;64;NNE;9;40%;62%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;79;56;Showers and t-storms;77;58;NNW;10;55%;70%;7

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;68;50;Partly sunny;70;49;N;8;49%;10%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;67;51;A shower in places;67;50;SE;5;72%;65%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;81;64;A stray t-shower;80;63;SSE;8;74%;56%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy and cooler;65;56;Partly sunny, breezy;69;55;NNW;16;60%;44%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;62;46;Decreasing clouds;67;49;ESE;4;56%;12%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;74;55;A t-storm in spots;69;49;E;6;51%;48%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Humid with some sun;76;57;A shower or t-storm;76;55;NW;11;55%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;56;53;A shower in places;62;51;WNW;9;70%;41%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;85;60;A shower;85;61;W;5;38%;59%;7

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;81;63;High clouds;79;61;WSW;7;49%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;84;61;Sunny and beautiful;88;68;E;8;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;69;53;Mostly sunny;73;55;S;6;56%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;70;A t-storm in spots;83;72;ESE;4;63%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny and hot;108;84;A shower or t-storm;107;85;S;7;56%;59%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;57;Partly sunny;65;51;W;12;64%;35%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;90;80;Rain and a t-storm;88;80;S;9;78%;88%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cooler;60;46;Clouds and sun;63;45;WNW;9;63%;2%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;77;71;Clearing and breezy;79;71;NNW;15;78%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;E;8;43%;23%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of showers;81;73;Showers;83;73;SSE;11;85%;98%;3

Delhi, India;Some sun, a t-storm;102;86;A p.m. t-storm;103;83;W;6;43%;58%;10

Denver, United States;Warmer with some sun;59;38;A stray shower;62;41;NNW;7;48%;64%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;97;81;A t-storm around;99;80;S;9;65%;48%;10

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;71;Showers around;90;70;SSE;5;61%;61%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A t-shower in spots;59;46;A passing shower;61;50;SSE;16;70%;80%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;86;59;Sunlit and very warm;89;61;N;4;30%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;73;66;Partly sunny;73;65;E;18;65%;2%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Pleasant and warmer;88;77;A few showers;90;78;SE;6;84%;77%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;Sunny and nice;73;44;E;5;46%;9%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;A t-storm in spots;88;73;E;11;59%;49%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;71;44;Cooler;60;46;W;9;55%;56%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;93;79;Showers and t-storms;87;79;SW;7;84%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with a shower;83;76;Afternoon rain;84;76;E;11;76%;90%;9

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;85;69;An afternoon shower;85;70;NE;12;55%;47%;11

Hyderabad, India;Lots of sun, warm;106;80;Hazy and very warm;104;79;NW;7;20%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler in the p.m.;108;75;A shower or t-storm;98;77;ENE;10;38%;56%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;63;60;Rain in the morning;63;53;WNW;8;72%;79%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;92;76;Some sun, a t-storm;91;76;ESE;6;71%;78%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;101;84;Sunshine and breezy;97;80;N;16;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;Sunny and nice;72;40;NW;5;43%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;89;53;A shower or t-storm;81;53;N;4;22%;55%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;91;82;Sunshine and breezy;93;81;WSW;17;64%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;86;63;A t-storm in spots;85;63;S;6;58%;53%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;102;85;A t-storm in spots;101;84;SSE;7;33%;45%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-shower;71;46;A p.m. t-storm;73;50;NNE;8;47%;66%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;79;NE;11;62%;53%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;91;74;A thunderstorm;91;73;WNW;4;67%;85%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;100;81;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;S;9;54%;6%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;91;76;Heavy a.m. t-storms;91;78;SSE;4;77%;74%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;60;27;Lots of sun, mild;60;30;E;9;30%;3%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;SW;7;69%;71%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;72;65;Mainly cloudy;71;65;S;7;68%;56%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Warmer;85;67;Partial sunshine;82;61;NNW;10;42%;16%;7

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;61;47;Decreasing clouds;64;51;SE;9;63%;15%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;89;64;Sunny and very warm;88;63;SSE;7;37%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and pleasant;88;75;Mostly sunny, nice;89;75;NE;6;69%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;82;57;A t-storm in spots;83;59;ENE;4;43%;65%;7

Male, Maldives;Heavy showers;86;80;Cloudy, downpours;85;78;W;16;82%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;88;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;E;6;72%;85%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;91;83;A t-storm or two;92;82;SSW;10;67%;92%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;66;53;Decreasing clouds;67;53;N;10;71%;24%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;87;57;A t-storm in spots;85;56;NNE;6;39%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A morning shower;88;79;Partly sunny, breezy;86;76;E;13;62%;25%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;76;57;Partly sunny;71;45;NNE;9;69%;27%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;95;79;A t-storm or two;89;79;SSW;13;73%;88%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;58;47;A shower in spots;59;49;WNW;12;76%;46%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;62;45;Cloudy;67;52;E;4;46%;81%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;71;53;Cooler;59;40;N;9;58%;53%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;84;Hazy sunshine;92;82;W;10;64%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;E;8;56%;43%;9

New York, United States;Cooler;67;52;Partly sunny;67;55;SE;8;45%;76%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of sun;76;60;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;W;11;38%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;68;47;Low clouds;64;54;SSE;7;81%;8%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;84;58;High clouds;83;59;WNW;5;53%;5%;7

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;65;52;Partly sunny;66;46;WSW;7;64%;7%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;64;44;Spotty showers;64;48;ESE;12;54%;93%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy a.m. showers;83;79;A t-storm or two;83;79;E;12;83%;84%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;84;77;NW;6;85%;81%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;87;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;E;7;84%;72%;8

Paris, France;Some sun, a t-storm;65;47;Decreasing clouds;72;54;E;5;54%;5%;5

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;64;55;Showers around;63;53;SSW;13;66%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;78;A t-storm or two;93;78;SW;6;78%;72%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SE;8;78%;65%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;73;A t-storm in spots;93;73;S;5;54%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler;66;53;Decreasing clouds;68;46;NNW;8;46%;26%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with some sun;89;51;Mostly sunny;82;53;WNW;6;51%;2%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;69;48;A few showers;68;50;SW;8;72%;93%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Warmer with some sun;97;70;Cooler with some sun;81;62;WSW;10;59%;50%;7

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;86;77;A shower;86;77;ESE;7;68%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;53;45;Mostly sunny;60;47;E;7;53%;15%;4

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, pleasant;75;55;Partly sunny;67;49;N;6;53%;19%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Occasional rain;77;70;A shower or two;79;70;NE;6;78%;92%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;101;82;A t-storm in spots;104;77;NNW;7;17%;40%;12

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;73;54;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;NE;11;47%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;63;47;Clouds and sun;59;40;E;7;49%;25%;4

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;72;52;Plenty of sunshine;71;51;WSW;7;62%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;66;Showers and t-storms;78;66;SE;4;80%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;83;77;A shower in places;86;78;E;10;71%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;67;A t-storm in spots;76;67;N;5;91%;61%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;84;54;Nice with sunshine;87;56;N;8;27%;11%;16

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;61;36;Increasing clouds;63;40;WSW;2;45%;7%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;85;74;An afternoon shower;85;75;N;7;73%;69%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouding up, warmer;84;65;Some sun and warm;85;56;NNW;9;32%;16%;7

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;69;53;Mostly sunny;77;55;NNE;7;52%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, warm;86;59;Periods of sun;82;61;WNW;5;40%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;68;Partly sunny, warm;81;68;ESE;12;54%;6%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SE;8;77%;76%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;78;52;Thunderstorms;67;48;SSW;9;76%;71%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;78;A shower in spots;86;78;E;12;77%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cooler;63;48;Clouds and sun;65;48;WSW;7;51%;25%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;72;59;Showers around;70;59;SSW;8;74%;76%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;84;75;Some sun, a shower;86;75;ESE;11;66%;63%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as warm;68;44;Partly sunny;60;42;NW;7;62%;25%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;87;66;Mostly sunny, warm;92;68;ENE;6;33%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and a t-storm;65;47;A couple of showers;64;46;NNW;11;68%;63%;5

Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;96;72;A shower or t-storm;90;63;N;7;17%;55%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain and drizzle;73;66;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;SSE;10;39%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;75;57;Thunderstorms;72;55;ENE;6;73%;65%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;82;64;Mostly sunny, warm;85;66;S;10;54%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;56;48;Thunderstorm;57;51;SSW;15;83%;84%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;85;64;Cooler;74;61;WNW;9;58%;50%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;82;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;58;WNW;16;44%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;51;27;Clouds and sun;59;30;S;7;37%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;68;53;High clouds;73;56;NW;4;50%;1%;5

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cooler;60;53;Partly sunny;68;49;NW;11;62%;37%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Variable cloudiness;94;76;A t-storm or two;92;78;SE;5;72%;87%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partial sunshine;78;57;Clouds and sun;72;47;NE;9;59%;34%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;84;56;Not as warm;74;52;NNW;13;62%;44%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;50;45;A shower;53;47;SSW;25;67%;57%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;95;79;A thunderstorm;94;80;SW;6;71%;76%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Couple of t-storms;77;50;Showers and t-storms;66;46;E;4;57%;71%;6

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit