Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 20, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;11;79%;84%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Sunny and very warm;40;30;WNW;15;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler;22;14;Lots of sun, breezy;25;14;WSW;24;47%;3%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;21;13;High clouds;23;16;E;22;55%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;18;9;Decreasing clouds;20;10;E;12;61%;10%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;14;6;A p.m. shower or two;13;7;SSW;8;72%;91%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, summerlike;38;21;Unseasonably hot;38;22;NW;14;18%;42%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;22;8;Sunlit and pleasant;25;11;SSE;15;28%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;21;11;Mostly sunny;23;11;ESE;7;66%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;25;16;Showers and t-storms;26;17;NNE;12;59%;86%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;SSE;13;48%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and cooler;35;19;Sunny, breezy, nice;33;18;WNW;25;26%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;34;25;High clouds;28;24;SSW;8;78%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;22;A p.m. t-storm;34;22;SW;13;62%;66%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;36;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;26;S;11;69%;63%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;21;14;Sun and clouds, nice;22;17;SW;15;63%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;Cloudy and very warm;31;18;NNE;15;40%;62%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;26;14;Showers and t-storms;25;15;NNW;16;55%;70%;7

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;20;10;Partly sunny;21;9;N;12;49%;10%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;19;11;A shower in places;19;10;SE;9;72%;65%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;27;18;A stray t-shower;26;17;SSE;14;74%;56%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy and cooler;18;13;Partly sunny, breezy;20;13;NNW;26;60%;44%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;17;8;Decreasing clouds;19;9;ESE;6;56%;12%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;23;13;A t-storm in spots;21;9;E;9;51%;48%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Humid with some sun;24;14;A shower or t-storm;25;13;NW;18;55%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;13;11;A shower in places;17;11;WNW;15;70%;41%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;15;A shower;29;16;W;8;38%;59%;7

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;27;17;High clouds;26;16;WSW;12;49%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;29;16;Sunny and beautiful;31;20;E;12;28%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny;23;13;S;10;56%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;22;ESE;6;63%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny and hot;42;29;A shower or t-storm;42;30;S;12;56%;59%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;14;Partly sunny;19;10;W;19;64%;35%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;32;27;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;S;15;78%;88%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cooler;16;8;Clouds and sun;17;7;WNW;14;63%;2%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;25;22;Clearing and breezy;26;22;NNW;24;78%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Not as warm;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;E;13;43%;23%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of showers;27;23;Showers;28;23;SSE;17;85%;98%;3

Delhi, India;Some sun, a t-storm;39;30;A p.m. t-storm;40;28;W;10;43%;58%;10

Denver, United States;Warmer with some sun;15;3;A stray shower;17;5;NNW;11;48%;64%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;36;27;A t-storm around;37;27;S;14;65%;48%;10

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;22;Showers around;32;21;SSE;7;61%;61%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A t-shower in spots;15;8;A passing shower;16;10;SSE;25;70%;80%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;30;15;Sunlit and very warm;32;16;N;7;30%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Partly sunny;23;18;E;29;65%;2%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Pleasant and warmer;31;25;A few showers;32;25;SE;10;84%;77%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Sunny and nice;23;7;E;8;46%;9%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;18;59%;49%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;21;7;Cooler;16;8;W;14;55%;56%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;34;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SW;12;84%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with a shower;28;25;Afternoon rain;29;24;E;17;76%;90%;9

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;29;20;An afternoon shower;29;21;NE;19;55%;47%;11

Hyderabad, India;Lots of sun, warm;41;27;Hazy and very warm;40;26;NW;12;20%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler in the p.m.;42;24;A shower or t-storm;37;25;ENE;16;38%;56%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;17;15;Rain in the morning;17;12;WNW;13;72%;79%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;Some sun, a t-storm;33;24;ESE;9;71%;78%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;38;29;Sunshine and breezy;36;27;N;26;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Sunny and nice;22;4;NW;8;43%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;32;12;A shower or t-storm;27;12;N;7;22%;55%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;33;28;Sunshine and breezy;34;27;WSW;28;64%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;17;A t-storm in spots;29;17;S;9;58%;53%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;39;29;A t-storm in spots;38;29;SSE;11;33%;45%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-shower;22;8;A p.m. t-storm;23;10;NNE;13;47%;66%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;17;62%;53%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;A thunderstorm;33;23;WNW;7;67%;85%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;Mostly sunny and hot;39;27;S;14;54%;6%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;33;25;Heavy a.m. t-storms;33;25;SSE;7;77%;74%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;15;-3;Lots of sun, mild;15;-1;E;14;30%;3%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SW;11;69%;71%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;22;18;Mainly cloudy;22;18;S;11;68%;56%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Warmer;29;19;Partial sunshine;28;16;NNW;16;42%;16%;7

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;16;8;Decreasing clouds;18;11;SE;14;63%;15%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;32;18;Sunny and very warm;31;17;SSE;11;37%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;NE;9;69%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;14;A t-storm in spots;28;15;ENE;7;43%;65%;7

Male, Maldives;Heavy showers;30;27;Cloudy, downpours;30;26;W;25;82%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;E;10;72%;85%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;33;28;A t-storm or two;33;28;SSW;17;67%;92%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;19;12;Decreasing clouds;19;12;N;17;71%;24%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;31;14;A t-storm in spots;29;14;NNE;9;39%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A morning shower;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;E;22;62%;25%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;25;14;Partly sunny;22;7;NNE;15;69%;27%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;35;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SSW;20;73%;88%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;14;8;A shower in spots;15;10;WNW;20;76%;46%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;17;7;Cloudy;19;11;E;6;46%;81%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;21;12;Cooler;15;4;N;15;58%;53%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;29;Hazy sunshine;33;28;W;16;64%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;E;13;56%;43%;9

New York, United States;Cooler;19;11;Partly sunny;19;13;SE;13;45%;76%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of sun;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;W;17;38%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;20;8;Low clouds;18;12;SSE;12;81%;8%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;29;14;High clouds;28;15;WNW;7;53%;5%;7

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;18;11;Partly sunny;19;8;WSW;11;64%;7%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;18;7;Spotty showers;18;9;ESE;19;54%;93%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy a.m. showers;28;26;A t-storm or two;28;26;E;19;83%;84%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;NW;9;85%;81%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;31;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;E;11;84%;72%;8

Paris, France;Some sun, a t-storm;18;8;Decreasing clouds;22;12;E;9;54%;5%;5

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;18;13;Showers around;17;12;SSW;20;66%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;SW;10;78%;72%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SE;12;78%;65%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;S;8;54%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler;19;11;Decreasing clouds;20;8;NNW;14;46%;26%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with some sun;32;10;Mostly sunny;28;11;WNW;10;51%;2%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;21;9;A few showers;20;10;SW;13;72%;93%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Warmer with some sun;36;21;Cooler with some sun;27;17;WSW;16;59%;50%;7

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;30;25;A shower;30;25;ESE;12;68%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;12;7;Mostly sunny;15;8;E;11;53%;15%;4

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, pleasant;24;13;Partly sunny;19;10;N;9;53%;19%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Occasional rain;25;21;A shower or two;26;21;NE;10;78%;92%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;39;28;A t-storm in spots;40;25;NNW;11;17%;40%;12

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;NE;18;47%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;17;8;Clouds and sun;15;4;E;12;49%;25%;4

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;22;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;WSW;11;62%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;SE;7;80%;88%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;29;25;A shower in places;30;25;E;16;71%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;20;A t-storm in spots;24;19;N;8;91%;61%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;29;12;Nice with sunshine;31;13;N;12;27%;11%;16

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;2;Increasing clouds;17;5;WSW;4;45%;7%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;An afternoon shower;29;24;N;11;73%;69%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouding up, warmer;29;18;Some sun and warm;29;13;NNW;15;32%;16%;7

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;21;12;Mostly sunny;25;13;NNE;12;52%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, warm;30;15;Periods of sun;28;16;WNW;9;40%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;20;Partly sunny, warm;27;20;ESE;19;54%;6%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SE;14;77%;76%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;26;11;Thunderstorms;19;9;SSW;15;76%;71%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;30;25;E;19;77%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cooler;17;9;Clouds and sun;18;9;WSW;11;51%;25%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;22;15;Showers around;21;15;SSW;13;74%;76%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;29;24;Some sun, a shower;30;24;ESE;17;66%;63%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as warm;20;7;Partly sunny;15;6;NW;11;62%;25%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;ENE;10;33%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and a t-storm;18;8;A couple of showers;18;8;NNW;17;68%;63%;5

Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;35;22;A shower or t-storm;32;17;N;11;17%;55%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain and drizzle;23;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;SSE;16;39%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;24;14;Thunderstorms;22;13;ENE;10;73%;65%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;28;18;Mostly sunny, warm;30;19;S;16;54%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;13;9;Thunderstorm;14;11;SSW;23;83%;84%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Cooler;23;16;WNW;15;58%;50%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;28;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;15;WNW;26;44%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;11;-3;Clouds and sun;15;-1;S;12;37%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;20;12;High clouds;23;14;NW;7;50%;1%;5

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cooler;16;12;Partly sunny;20;10;NW;18;62%;37%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Variable cloudiness;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SE;7;72%;87%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partial sunshine;25;14;Clouds and sun;22;9;NE;14;59%;34%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;29;13;Not as warm;23;11;NNW;21;62%;44%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;10;7;A shower;12;9;SSW;40;67%;57%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;35;26;A thunderstorm;34;27;SW;10;71%;76%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Couple of t-storms;25;10;Showers and t-storms;19;8;E;7;57%;71%;6

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius