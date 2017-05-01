French magazine misnames Taiwan pop star Jolin Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A French style magazine published a picture of Taiwanese pop star Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) in its latest edition, but the caption identified her as “Lydia Teen,” the singer said on her Facebook page Saturday.

“Numéro” magazine published a series of black-and-white photographs of celebrities attending the recent Milan Fashion Week, and one of the pictures, showing a man and a woman in T-shirts, bore a caption naming them as Jeremy Scott and Lydia Teen. Scott is the designer of the fashion label Moschino, but Teen was easily recognizable as Tsai.

On her Facebook page, the Taiwanese singer laughed off the mistake, saying she had become an all-new celebrity in France with a “sexy new artist’s name.”

The magazine caption was brought to her attention in a private message from a hairdresser, she said.

Tsai, 36, came out of a singing competition to become first a teenage idol and later a dance music star, inviting comparisons with Madonna. She reportedly sold more than 25 million albums in Asia and won numerous pop music awards, including Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards.

In recent years, she has also been active on behalf of gay issues, including the drive in Taiwan for the legalization of same-sex marriage.