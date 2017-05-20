High society: Pippa Middleton to marry at almost-royal event

LONDON (AP) — Pippa Middleton is set to marry a wealthy financier with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.

She and James Matthews will wed at a church in rural England Saturday.

The wedding party will include Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid.

Pippa's sister Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will be there with her husband, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

The couple plans to marry at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, before a reception at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There is speculation Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle.