Baseball Capsules

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night for their 10th straight victory.

Nick Martinez (1-2) gave up one unearned run and four hits over five innings, ending an 11-start winless streak that dated to Aug. 5, 2015. Matt Bush earned his fifth save in six chances, striking out Alex Avila with runners on the corners and two outs.

Daniel Norris (2-3) allowed five runs and seven hits while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings.

DODGERS 7, MARLINS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings for his third straight start without allowing a run, and Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Brett Eibner homered to lead the Dodgers to a victory over the Miami Marlins in a game that saw benches empty in the ninth.

Wood (5-0) held the Marlins to six hits while walking two and striking out four. He extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 1/3 innings — spanning three-plus starts.

Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the ninth when Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling threw behind the back of Miami's Giancarlo Stanton, one inning after Marlins reliever AJ Ramos hit Eibner with a pitch following Bellinger's two-run homer. Stripling, Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren and Marlins manager Don Mattingly were all ejected. Geren and a heated Mattingly had to be pulled apart during the players' scrum in the middle of the field.

Taylor hit a solo home run in the third and Eibner, just called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, hit a two-run homer in fourth against Miami right-hander Justin Nicolino (1-1).

RAYS 5, YANKEES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Evan Longoria got four hits, including a tiebreaking single off Tyler Clippard (0-2) in the eighth inning.

Danny Farquhar (2-1) induced an inning-ending double play from Aaron Judge in the eighth, and Alex Colome got three outs for his 11th save.

Matt Holliday tied it at 4 on a two-run homer in the eighth off Ryne Stanek.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jett Bandy and Domingo Santana hit two-run singles to lead Milwaukee.

On an afternoon with a 46-degree temperature and 37 wind-chill at the start, Bandy walked and scored on Orlando Arcia's bases-loaded infield single for a 4-3 lead in the fifth. The game was delayed 1 hour, 59 minutes in the top of the sixth, and Santana boosted the lead with his single just after the delay.

Arcia had three hits and an RBI single off Mike Montgomery (0-3) as the NL Central leaders won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Chicago dropped to 21-20 as Cubs pitchers walked 10.

Wily Peralta (5-2) struck out five over two scoreless innings, and Carlos Torres worked the ninth for his first save.

PHILLIES 7, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeremy Hellickson (5-1) allowed two runs — one earned — and two hits over six innings, then left after grabbing his right side while running out an RBI double in the seventh. Philadelphia which ended a four-game losing streak, had lost 15 of its previous 18.

Maikel Franco and Freddy Galvis had two hits each for the Phillies, and Cameron Rupp hit a three-run homer in the ninth.

Trevor Williams (2-3) gave up allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings

METS 3, ANGELS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom (3-1) dominated until dealing with a torn callous on the ring finger of his throwing hand in the seventh, then escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam that inning to help New York avoid what would have been its first eight-game skid since losing 11 straight in 2004.

After multiple visits by Mets coaches and a trainer, DeGrom survived the seventh with a strikeout, a juggling catch by shortstop Jose Reyes on Ben Revere's bloop into short left and Cameron Maybin's flyout. Jerry Blevins got two outs in his major league-leading 25th appearance, Paul Sewald recorded an out in the eighth and Addison Reed pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Ricky Nolasco (2-3) allowed two runs, one earned, over six innings. Los Angeles had won four straight.

Michael Conforto led off the seventh with his team-high 11th homer.

ROCKIES 12, REDS 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alexi Amarista hit a three-run homer off Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2) and a run-scoring single during Colorado's eight-run, sixth-inning rally. The Rockies lead the NL in wins at 27-16, their best mark through 43 games.

Nolan Arenado had a two-run homer off Wandy Peralta. Amarista kept it going with an RBI single during his second at-bat in the inning, matching his career high with four RBIs. Colorado sent 14 batters to the plate and piled up nine hits overall.

The Reds have lost seven straight, their longest skid since they dropped 11 in a row last May.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson (3-4) allowed allowed two runs, including Eugenio Suarez's homer, in six innings.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead single off Enny Romero (2-2) in the eighth inning and Kurt Suzuki added a two-run homer. Suzuki tied the score 4-4 with a fifth-inning RBI double off Gio Gonzalez.

Arodys Vizcaino (2-1) got three straight outs, two on strikeouts, in the eighth, and Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

INDIANS 5, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer and Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall had solo shots.

Trevor Bauer (4-4) gave up three runs and five hits while striking out a season-high nine in 5 2/3 innings to improve to 7-0 in seven career starts against the Astros. Cody Allen got three straight outs to remain perfect in 11 save chances.

Encarnacion's home run off Charlie Morton (5-3) tied it at 2-all in the fourth and Kipnis gave the Indians the lead with his home run in the fifth.

ORIOLES 5, BLUE JAYS 3, 10 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Welington Castillo hit a pair of homers, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the 10th inning, to lead the Baltimore over Toronto. The Orioles won for just the second time in seven games, but are just a half-game behind the first-place New York Yankees.

Castillo tied it at 3 in the sixth with a towering two-run homer off Aaron Sanchez. The Blue Jays seemingly took the lead in the seventh when Baltimore reliever Darren O'Day struck out Justin Smoak with the bases loaded with two outs, but the ball got past Castillo, allowing a runner to score. After a manager's review, however, Smoak was ruled out because the ball hit him during the swing, per major league rules.

After Mark Trumbo singled with two outs in the 10th, Castillo followed with a home run off Jason Grilli (1-4). It was his first career game-ending home run. Mychal Givens (4-0) picked up the win for Baltimore.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 3, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pinch hitter Kennys Vargas launched a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th, lifting the Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals.

Polanco lofted a soft liner to left field and Joe Mauer beat Alex Gordon's throw to the plate. Al Albuquerque (0-1) walked the first two batters of the inning and reliever Travis Wood walked Max Kepler, loading the bases with no outs for Polanco.

Brandon Kintzler (2-0) allowed two hits in the top of the 10th, but snagged a comebacker to start an inning-ending double play.

GIANTS 6, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eduardo Nunez doubled in two runs in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals. The win improves the Giants to 7-15 away from San Francisco. They have won six of seven overall.

The Cardinals dropped their third straight and fourth of six. It's their fourth three-game skid of the season.

Bryan Morris (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out two, to pick up the victory. Mark Melancon earned his seventh save.

The Giants scored twice off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh (0-2) in the ninth to take the lead. It was Oh's second blown save of the year.

ATHLETICS 3, RED SOX 2, 10 INNINGS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit a leadoff homer in the 10th, one inning after Jackie Bradley Jr. robbed a potential game-winning homer by Oakland and the Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox.

The A's overcame the sensational catch by Bradley and a record-tying eighth straight double-digit strikeout game from Chris Sale to win their second in a row in the series against Boston.

Ryan Dull (2-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

Heath Hembree (0-2) was the loser.

WHITE SOX 2, MARINERS 1, 10 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) — Melky Cabrera doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Chicago White Sox past the Seattle Mariners.

Jose Abreu hit a solo homer in the sixth for the White Sox, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak and four-game overall skid.

White Sox starter Jose Quintana allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts over eight innings, but left with the game tied at 1. David Robertson (3-1) pitched the final two innings, retiring all six batters, to earn the win.

Mariners reliever Tony Zych (2-1) hit Kevan Smith with a pitch to lead off the 10th. Smith was replaced by pinch-runner Leury Garcia, who advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and groundout before scoring on Cabrera's double.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arizona's Jake Lamb had two home runs and five RBIs as the Diamondbacks coasted after an eight-run first inning to crush the San Diego Padres.

Taijuan Walker (4-3) was the beneficiary of the 16-hit attack as Arizona won its fourth straight. Walker, who had lost his last two starts, pitched six scoreless innings and was charged with two hits. Randall Delgado earned his first save.

Jered Weaver (0-5) had the shortest non-injury start of his 12-year career. Weaver got just two outs in surrendering seven runs, five hits and two walks. It was San Diego's most lopsided loss of the season as it dropped its fourth straight and ninth of its last 11 games. The Padres fell to 4-13 in May.