Taiwan tour guide robbed by two men in France

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese tour guide was robbed in France by two men who ran off with at least NT$680,000 (US$22,600) in cash.

The incident occurred Thursday morning on a plaza in the town of Oullins near Lyon as a Taiwanese group was leaving its hotel and boarding a tour bus, reports said. Two men snatched a bag containing 35,000 euro, 6,000 Swiss francs and 1,000 Japanese yen in cash, for a total value of NT$1.36 million (US$45,000), according to early reports in the French media.

The two men escaped by car with what amounted to money paid by the tourists in the group, reports said. The Taiwanese travelers continued on their way while police were investigating the case following an interview with the 51-year-old guide, who was described in French media reports as “Chinese.”

Half the stolen money was reportedly to be used by the travel agency to pay for meals at restaurants, museum tickets and other fees benefiting the travelers, while the other half was reportedly the guide’s personal money.

Later reports from Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said the group originated in Taichung and the stolen cash amounted to less than the original million.