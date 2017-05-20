Gen. Lee the last Confederate statue removed in New Orleans

Workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in
Workers take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans
Workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in
CORRECTS TITLE FROM PRESIDENT TO GENERAL Workers prepare to take down the statue of Robert E. Lee, former general of the Confederacy, w
Workers prepare to take down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017. (AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee stands in Lee Circle in New Orleans. The city of New Orleans
New Orleans Fire Department superintendent, chief Timothy McConnell, center, talks to masked workers wearing helmets and bulletproof ve
Workers wearing masks, helmets and bulletproof vests prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate a
New Orleans Fire Department superintendent, chief Timothy McConnell, right, talks with a masked worker wearing a helmet and bulletproof
Workers prepare to take down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017. (AP Photo
Workers prepare to take down the statue of former confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in
Workers take down the statue of former confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans
Workers take down the statue of former confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans
Workers take down the statue of former confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans
Workers take down the statue of former confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans
A statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard is removed from the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, M
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Workers in New Orleans have removed the last of four monuments to Confederate-era figures — a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The statue was lifted from its pedestal early Friday evening, capping a day in which hundreds gathered to gawk in a somewhat festive atmosphere.
Mayor Mitch Landrieu had proposed the removal of the monuments after the 2015 massacre of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church. The gunman was an avowed racist who brandished Confederate battle flags in photos. The mass shooting recharged debate over whether Confederate emblems represent racism or an honorable heritage
Landrieu said Friday afternoon that the monuments represent a "sanitized" view of the Confederacy. He added that they were erected years after the Civil War ended by people who wanted to show that white supremacy still held sway in the city.
The City Council approved Landrieu's proposal to remove the monuments in 2015.
__
Associated Press writers Kevin McGill in New Orleans and Jesse J. Holland in Washington contributed to this report.