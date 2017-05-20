Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — After a year in office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's administration is shunned by an angry China and facing even greater international isolation.

Yet, the island's first female president seems focused on policy initiatives at home as well as maintaining robust relations with the United States, Taiwan's most important source of arms and political support.

Tsai told Chinese media on Friday "this is a new era, because the Taiwanese people say so." She says she expects Beijing to respect the result of last year's vote that elected her.

China cut contacts with Taiwan on June 25 to protest Tsai's refusal to endorse Beijing's view that the two sides are part of a single Chinese nation. President Donald Trump's administration, at least initially, seemed poised to offer new support.