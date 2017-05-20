BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|San Antonio
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
|Friday's Games
Phoenix 78, San Antonio 72
Atlanta 91, Chicago 83
Los Angeles 99, Washington 89
|Saturday's Games
Connecticut at Indiana
Minnesota at Dallas