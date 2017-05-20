BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

  1. Home
Associated Press
2017/05/20
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 0 1.000
New York 1 1 .500 1
Washington 1 1 .500 1
Connecticut 0 1 .000
Chicago 0 2 .000 2
Indiana 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Minnesota 2 0 1.000
Dallas 1 0 1.000 ½
Phoenix 2 1 .667 ½
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
San Antonio 0 3 .000

___

Friday's Games

Phoenix 78, San Antonio 72

Atlanta 91, Chicago 83

Los Angeles 99, Washington 89

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana

Minnesota at Dallas