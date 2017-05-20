WestJet flight makes emergency landing in North Dakota

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — A WestJet flight on its way to Chicago from the Canadian city of Calgary has had to make an emergency landing in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Airline officials tell Calgary radio station CFFR that flight 1578 made the landing after the crew detected an electrical smell in the cabin.

Chris Bowen, one of the radio station's reporters, said Friday the flight will be stuck in Grand Forks for a few hours.

WestJet says it hopes to have all the passengers in Chicago in the next couple of hours.

No one suffered injuries during the incident.