Taiwan representative promotes tourism in Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s representative to the Philippines, Gary Lin (林松煥), held a media luncheon on Friday, promoting tourism in Taiwan while giving details on the government’s “New Southbound Policy.”

The event invited over a dozen journalists from the Philippine media, including ABS-CBN, GMA, CNN Philippines, TV5, and some other local media companies.

During the luncheon, Lin spoke about Taiwan’s history, economic development, as well as his views on Taiwan-Philippine relations.

Taiwan is one of the most livable countries in the world, Lin said, while inviting people in the Philippines to come see it for themselves and experience it.

Taiwan’s advanced medicine and universal healthcare system have been touted as a success story around the world, which benefits not only Taiwanese citizens, but foreign workers alike, Lin said.

Under President Tsai Ing-wen administration’s “New Southbound Policy,” the Philippines is considered one of the most important nations for Taiwan.

The Southeast Asian country is among the six to be targeted in the first phase of the policy, along with India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

As part of the government’s efforts to bolster Taiwanese investment in the Philippines, the nation’s Ministry of Economic Affairs set up a new “Taiwan Desk” last month at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Manila, in order to facilitate Taiwanese private investment in the Southeast Asian country.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors from the Philippines to Taiwan increased nearly 24 percent to reach 172,475 annually in 2016 as a result of the policy. Taiwanese visitors to the Philippines also increased 29 percent compared with the previous year to reach a new high of 231,801 last year, according to Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau statistics.