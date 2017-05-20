5 dead after Indonesian ferry catches fire in Java Sea

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say five people have died after a ferry caught fire in the Java Sea.

A Transport Ministry spokesman, Julius Adravida Barata, said Saturday that 187 people have been rescued. He didn't know if any passengers or crew are still missing.

Search and rescue agency advisories say the accident happened on Friday night about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Masalembo Island.

A nearby ship went to the aid of the stricken ferry, which was also carrying many cars and trucks.