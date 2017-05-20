  1. Home
NBA Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/05/20 10:49
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Sunday, May 14

Golden State 113, San Antonio 111

Tuesday, May 16

Golden State 136, San Antonio 100, Golden State leads series 2-0

Wednesday, May 17

Cleveland 117, Boston 104

Friday, May 19

Cleveland 130, Boston 86, Cleveland leads series 2-0

Saturday, May 20

Golden State at San Antonio

Sunday, May 21

Boston at Cleveland

Monday, May 22

Golden State at San Antonio

Tuesday, May 23

Boston at Cleveland

Wednesday, May 24

x-San Antonio at Golden State

Thursday, May 25

x-Cleveland at Boston

Friday, May 26

x-Golden State at San Antonio

Saturday, May 27

x-Boston at Cleveland

Sunday, May 28

x-San Antonio at Golden State

Monday, May 29

x-Cleveland at Boston