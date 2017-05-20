BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Boca Juniors
|24 14
|7
|3
|49
|21
|49
|San Lorenzo
|24 14
|4
|6
|40
|28
|46
|River Plate
|23 13
|6
|4
|41
|23
|45
|Newell's
|24 13
|6
|5
|34
|20
|45
|Banfield
|25 14
|3
|8
|33
|28
|45
|Estudiantes
|24 12
|8
|4
|38
|22
|44
|Colon
|24 13
|5
|6
|29
|18
|44
|Racing Club
|24 13
|3
|8
|40
|31
|42
|Independiente
|23 11
|8
|4
|30
|16
|41
|Rosario Central
|24 10
|7
|7
|31
|23
|37
|Lanus
|24 10
|6
|8
|27
|23
|36
|Talleres
|24
|9
|7
|8
|24
|21
|34
|Gimnasia
|24
|9
|7
|8
|20
|17
|34
|Defensa y Justicia 23
|9
|7
|7
|20
|18
|34
|Atletico Rafaela
|24
|9
|6
|9
|25
|21
|33
|Atletico Tucuman
|24
|8
|7
|9
|30
|28
|31
|Godoy Cruz
|24
|9
|4 11
|24
|29
|31
|Santa Fe
|24
|7
|8
|9
|22
|29
|29
|Velez Sarsfield
|24
|8
|4 12
|22
|35
|28
|Olimpo
|23
|6
|9
|8
|23
|23
|27
|Temperley
|24
|7
|6 11
|21
|31
|27
|Patronato Parana
|24
|6
|8 10
|24
|32
|26
|San Martin
|24
|5 10
|9
|19
|32
|25
|Huracan
|24
|5
|9 10
|19
|22
|24
|Tigre
|24
|6
|6 12
|28
|36
|24
|Sarmiento
|24
|5
|7 12
|22
|33
|22
|Quilmes
|24
|6
|4 14
|15
|36
|22
|Aldosivi
|24
|4
|8 12
|13
|31
|20
|Belgrano
|24
|3
|9 12
|15
|27
|18
|Arsenal
|23
|3
|5 15
|18
|42
|14
|Tuesday, May 16
Velez Sarsfield 2, Tigre 1
|Saturday, May 20
Atletico Tucuman 3, Banfield 0
Belgrano vs. Patronato Parana 1700 GMT
Lanus vs. Atletico Rafaela 1915 GMT
Sarmiento vs. Talleres 2015 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Newell's 2100 GMT
Tigre vs. San Martin 2230 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Arsenal 2300 GMT
Independiente vs. Huracan 2315 GMT
|Sunday, May 21
Godoy Cruz vs. Velez Sarsfield 1800 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi 1915 GMT
Temperley vs. Colon 2000 GMT
Quilmes vs. Defensa y Justicia 2215 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Racing Club 2315 GMT
|Monday, May 22
Olimpo vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, May 23
Gimnasia vs. River Plate 0015 GMT