  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/20 10:54
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 24 14 7 3 49 21 49
San Lorenzo 24 14 4 6 40 28 46
River Plate 23 13 6 4 41 23 45
Newell's 24 13 6 5 34 20 45
Banfield 25 14 3 8 33 28 45
Estudiantes 24 12 8 4 38 22 44
Colon 24 13 5 6 29 18 44
Racing Club 24 13 3 8 40 31 42
Independiente 23 11 8 4 30 16 41
Rosario Central 24 10 7 7 31 23 37
Lanus 24 10 6 8 27 23 36
Talleres 24 9 7 8 24 21 34
Gimnasia 24 9 7 8 20 17 34
Defensa y Justicia 23 9 7 7 20 18 34
Atletico Rafaela 24 9 6 9 25 21 33
Atletico Tucuman 24 8 7 9 30 28 31
Godoy Cruz 24 9 4 11 24 29 31
Santa Fe 24 7 8 9 22 29 29
Velez Sarsfield 24 8 4 12 22 35 28
Olimpo 23 6 9 8 23 23 27
Temperley 24 7 6 11 21 31 27
Patronato Parana 24 6 8 10 24 32 26
San Martin 24 5 10 9 19 32 25
Huracan 24 5 9 10 19 22 24
Tigre 24 6 6 12 28 36 24
Sarmiento 24 5 7 12 22 33 22
Quilmes 24 6 4 14 15 36 22
Aldosivi 24 4 8 12 13 31 20
Belgrano 24 3 9 12 15 27 18
Arsenal 23 3 5 15 18 42 14
Tuesday, May 16

Velez Sarsfield 2, Tigre 1

Saturday, May 20

Atletico Tucuman 3, Banfield 0

Belgrano vs. Patronato Parana 1700 GMT

Lanus vs. Atletico Rafaela 1915 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Talleres 2015 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Newell's 2100 GMT

Tigre vs. San Martin 2230 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Arsenal 2300 GMT

Independiente vs. Huracan 2315 GMT

Sunday, May 21

Godoy Cruz vs. Velez Sarsfield 1800 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi 1915 GMT

Temperley vs. Colon 2000 GMT

Quilmes vs. Defensa y Justicia 2215 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Racing Club 2315 GMT

Monday, May 22

Olimpo vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 23

Gimnasia vs. River Plate 0015 GMT