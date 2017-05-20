NBA Playoffs: Cavs beat Celtics 130-86, lead series 2-0

Players on the Boston Celtics bench watch play during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against
BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers steamrolled the Boston Celtics 130-86 on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals and tie an NBA record with their 13th straight playoff victory.
Cleveland led by 14 points after one quarter, by a record 41 at the half and by 46 after three.
Kyrie Irving scored 23 points for the Cavaliers, who return home with a chance to finish off the Celtics in Cleveland. It would be the third straight sweep this postseason for the defending NBA champions, who also won the last three games of last year's finals.
The Celtics played the second half without Isaiah Thomas due to a strained right hip.