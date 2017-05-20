  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/20 10:48
BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores,0417 Regions Tradition Scores

Friday
At Greystone Golf and Country Club
Birmingham, Alabama
Purse: $2.3 million
Yardage: 7,299; Par: 72
Second Round
Fred Funk 67-65—132
Scott Parel 67-66—133
Scott McCarron 65-70—135
Jeff Sluman 65-71—136
Kenny Perry 66-70—136
Kevin Sutherland 68-68—136
Miguel Angel Jimenez 65-71—136
Rod Spittle 69-68—137
Tom Lehman 69-68—137
Marco Dawson 67-71—138
Lee Janzen 65-73—138
Duffy Waldorf 69-69—138
Joey Sindelar 69-69—138
Bernhard Langer 69-69—138
Glen Day 70-68—138
Colin Montgomerie 69-69—138
Scott Dunlap 70-69—139
Wes Short, Jr. 69-70—139
Gene Sauers 71-68—139
Scott Verplank 70-69—139
Brian Henninger 71-69—140
Tom Byrum 73-67—140
Billy Mayfair 71-69—140
Jerry Smith 74-66—140
David Toms 70-70—140
David Frost 67-73—140
Larry Mize 71-70—141
Bob Tway 72-69—141
Brandt Jobe 69-72—141
Carlos Franco 72-69—141
Jay Haas 69-72—141
Jay Don Blake 68-74—142
Jose Maria Olazabal 69-73—142
Todd Hamilton 69-73—142
Bart Bryant 69-73—142
Russ Cochran 71-71—142
John Daly 71-71—142
Stephen Ames 70-72—142
Steve Stricker 71-71—142
Michael Allen 70-73—143
Tommy Armour III 67-76—143
Esteban Toledo 71-72—143
Doug Garwood 71-72—143
Jerry Pate 70-74—144
Paul Broadhurst 71-73—144
Sandy Lyle 75-69—144
Brad Faxon 71-73—144
Jesper Parnevik 69-76—145
Rocco Mediate 75-70—145
Jeff Maggert 72-73—145
Ian Woosnam 71-74—145
Woody Austin 75-70—145
Corey Pavin 73-73—146
Loren Roberts 75-71—146
Willie Wood 74-72—146Mike Goodes 74-72—146
Jim Carter 76-70—146
Paul Goydos 73-73—146
Olin Browne 76-71—147
Mark O'Meara 73-74—147
Mark Brooks 76-72—148
Mark Calcavecchia 73-76—149
Roger Chapman 69-80—149
Gary Hallberg 77-72—149
Vijay Singh 71-78—149
Steve Pate 74-76—150
Kohki Idoki 73-77—150
Kirk Triplett 72-78—150
Tom Pernice Jr. 78-72—150
Tom Jenkins 79-72—151
Tom Kite 77-74—151
Bob Gilder 77-74—151
Joe Durant 75-77—152
Larry Nelson 74-79—153
Brad Bryant 81-73—154
Joe Daley 79-75—154
Tom Purtzer 81-74—155
Steve Lowery 79-77—156