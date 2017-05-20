BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Friday
|At Greystone Golf and Country Club
|Birmingham, Alabama
|Purse: $2.3 million
|Yardage: 7,299; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Fred Funk
|67-65—132
|Scott Parel
|67-66—133
|Scott McCarron
|65-70—135
|Jeff Sluman
|65-71—136
|Kenny Perry
|66-70—136
|Kevin Sutherland
|68-68—136
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|65-71—136
|Rod Spittle
|69-68—137
|Tom Lehman
|69-68—137
|Marco Dawson
|67-71—138
|Lee Janzen
|65-73—138
|Duffy Waldorf
|69-69—138
|Joey Sindelar
|69-69—138
|Bernhard Langer
|69-69—138
|Glen Day
|70-68—138
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-69—138
|Scott Dunlap
|70-69—139
|Wes Short, Jr.
|69-70—139
|Gene Sauers
|71-68—139
|Scott Verplank
|70-69—139
|Brian Henninger
|71-69—140
|Tom Byrum
|73-67—140
|Billy Mayfair
|71-69—140
|Jerry Smith
|74-66—140
|David Toms
|70-70—140
|David Frost
|67-73—140
|Larry Mize
|71-70—141
|Bob Tway
|72-69—141
|Brandt Jobe
|69-72—141
|Carlos Franco
|72-69—141
|Jay Haas
|69-72—141
|Jay Don Blake
|68-74—142
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|69-73—142
|Todd Hamilton
|69-73—142
|Bart Bryant
|69-73—142
|Russ Cochran
|71-71—142
|John Daly
|71-71—142
|Stephen Ames
|70-72—142
|Steve Stricker
|71-71—142
|Michael Allen
|70-73—143
|Tommy Armour III
|67-76—143
|Esteban Toledo
|71-72—143
|Doug Garwood
|71-72—143
|Jerry Pate
|70-74—144
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-73—144
|Sandy Lyle
|75-69—144
|Brad Faxon
|71-73—144
|Jesper Parnevik
|69-76—145
|Rocco Mediate
|75-70—145
|Jeff Maggert
|72-73—145
|Ian Woosnam
|71-74—145
|Woody Austin
|75-70—145
|Corey Pavin
|73-73—146
|Loren Roberts
|75-71—146
|Willie Wood
|74-72—146Mike Goodes
|74-72—146
|Jim Carter
|76-70—146
|Paul Goydos
|73-73—146
|Olin Browne
|76-71—147
|Mark O'Meara
|73-74—147
|Mark Brooks
|76-72—148
|Mark Calcavecchia
|73-76—149
|Roger Chapman
|69-80—149
|Gary Hallberg
|77-72—149
|Vijay Singh
|71-78—149
|Steve Pate
|74-76—150
|Kohki Idoki
|73-77—150
|Kirk Triplett
|72-78—150
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|78-72—150
|Tom Jenkins
|79-72—151
|Tom Kite
|77-74—151
|Bob Gilder
|77-74—151
|Joe Durant
|75-77—152
|Larry Nelson
|74-79—153
|Brad Bryant
|81-73—154
|Joe Daley
|79-75—154
|Tom Purtzer
|81-74—155
|Steve Lowery
|79-77—156