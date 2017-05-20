Sidney Crosby, Penguins beat Senators 3-2 to tie series

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with goalie Matt Murray (30) after the Penguins' 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senat
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby tucks the puck in the net past Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson as Senators' Viktor Stalberg de
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Phil Kessel (81), Jake Gue
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal on Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the second perio
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) scores on Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the second period of Game 4 o
Ottawa Senators center Tom Pyatt (10) celebrates his goal on Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) as Penguins defenseman Brian D
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) dives to make a save against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of Game 4 of th
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist and the resurgent Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Friday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2.
Crosby had only one point as the defending champion Penguins dropped two of the first three, leading to questions about his health following a jarring concussion in the second round.
Matt Murray made 22 saves in his first start of the playoffs after Marc-Andre Fleury was chased in the first period Wednesday night in the Penguins' 5-1 loss in Game 3. Brian Dumoulin and Olli Maatta added goals to help Pittsburgh take a 3-0 lead midway through the second period.
Clarke MacArthur and Tom Pyatt scored for Ottawa.
Game 5 is Sunday in Pittsburgh.