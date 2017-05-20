Taiwan Headline News

The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Chen Shui-bian tests readline drawn by parole officials.

@China Times: Chen Shui-bian attacks 'smearing' targeted at civil servants, teachers, military.

@Liberty Times: Former premier Simon Chang can earn NT$10 million per annum serving as independent member of corporate boards.

@Apple Daily: Fire at nursing home kills 4.

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks enjoy 6 favorable factors.

@Commercial Times: Major investors take up 16 stocks despite downtrend.

@Taipei Times: Groups rally for Lee Ming-che's release.