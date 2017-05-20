BC-AP Sports Digest

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports stories today. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

TOP STORY:

TEN--ITALIAN OPEN

ROME — Rafael Nadal's winning streak ended at 17 matches as he lost in straight sets to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Friday. Venus Williams is also out of the tournament. SENT: 730 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ARSENAL-USMANOV

LONDON — Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had a $1.3 billion bid to take full control of Arsenal rejected by owner Stan Kroenke, a person familiar with the offer said Friday. By Rob Harris. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-GOODBYE CALDERON

MADRID — Atletico Madrid is bidding farewell to its beloved Vicente Calderon, the modest stadium that for five decades produced one of the greatest atmospheres in soccer and faithfully symbolized the team's persevering spirit. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 950 words, photos.

MOT--HAYDEN-HOSPITAL

CESENA, Italy — American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden remains in "extremely critical" condition in hospital two days after he was hit by a car while training on his bicycle. SENT: 130 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SAMPAOLI-ARGENTINA

BARCELONA, Spain — The Argentine soccer federation is after Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli. Sampaoli said Friday that his country's soccer body will negotiate with Spanish club Sevilla to secure his release so he can become the national team coach. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-WENGER

LONDON — If Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is troubled about his future, he's not showing it. Approaching Sunday's Premier League season finale against Everton, Wenger again gave little away. By Justin Palmer. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA'S HOPE

BARCELONA, Spain — A year ago, Sandro Ramirez wasn't good enough for Barcelona. Now, the Catalan club is hoping the cast-off forward can upend Real Madrid's march to the Spanish league title. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY-FEMALE REFEREE

FRANKFURT, Germany — Referee Bibiana Steinhaus has been promoted to the Bundesliga for next season and will be the first women working games in Germany's top division. SENT: 130 words, photos.

SOC--BRAZIL SQUAD

RIO DE JANEIRO — Neymar was left off the Brazil squad that will travel to Australia for a pair of friendly matches next month. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 290 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

GRANADA, Spain — Granada said farewell to six seasons in Spain's first division with a 2-1 loss at home to Espanyol on Friday. SENT: 160 words.

CYCLING:

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

TORTONA, Italy — Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria sprinted to his fourth stage victory at the Giro d'Italia on Friday in his Grand Tour debut. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA-DOPING

MILAN — Italian cycling team Bardiani CSF has begun proceedings to sack Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi for positive doping tests before the Giro d'Italia. SENT: 130 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--IPL ROUNDUP

BANGALORE, India — Leg-spinner Karn Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah destroyed Kolkata Knight Riders by sharing seven wickets as Mumbai Indians stormed into the final of the Indian Premier League playoffs with a six-wicket victory on Friday. SENT: 360 words, photos.

Other Stories:

GLF--ROCCO FORTE OPEN — Resurgent Alvaro Quiros birdied his final four holes to move into the lead at the halfway stage. SENT: 190 words.

— HKO--WORLDS-FUTURE HOSTS — Belarus and Latvia will co-host the 2021 world hockey championship, Finland will stage the 2022 event. SENT: 130 words.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Crusaders beat Chiefs, Stormers end losing streak at Blues. SENT: 630 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.