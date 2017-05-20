After rain delay, Pigot hits wall in Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar driver Spencer Pigot crashed in Indianapolis 500 practice Friday.

Less than 30 minutes after practice resumed following a rain delay, the 23-year-old American hit the outside wall coming out of the second turn. The car rolled to a stop on the back straightaway. Pigot quickly climbed out of the cockpit and was taken to the infield medical center where he was checked, released and cleared to drive.

He is driving for Juncos Racing after finishing 25th as a rookie last year.

Rookie Jack Harvey's smoking engine also brought out a caution flag before rain doused the 2.5-mile oval. Harvey, a Brit, drives for Andretti Autosport.

Qualifying begins Saturday. Sunday features the nine-car pole shootout, and the race is scheduled for May 28.

___

