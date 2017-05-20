  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/20 03:19

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Jun 16.00 16.44 15.91 16.38 Up .35
Sep 16.24 16.63 16.13 16.59 Up .35
Feb 16.76 17.10 16.65 17.08 Up .36
Apr 16.60 16.93 16.52 16.92 Up .35
Jun 16.45 16.79 16.40 16.79 Up .34
Sep 16.47 16.79 16.40 16.79 Up .32
Feb 16.65 16.96 16.64 16.96 Up .29
Apr 16.52 16.82 16.52 16.82 Up .26
Jun 16.40 16.67 16.40 16.67 Up .25
Sep 16.38 16.63 16.38 16.63 Up .24
Feb 16.71 Up .24