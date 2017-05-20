New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jun
|16.00
|16.44
|15.91
|16.38
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|16.24
|16.63
|16.13
|16.59
|Up
|.35
|Feb
|16.76
|17.10
|16.65
|17.08
|Up
|.36
|Apr
|16.60
|16.93
|16.52
|16.92
|Up
|.35
|Jun
|16.45
|16.79
|16.40
|16.79
|Up
|.34
|Sep
|16.47
|16.79
|16.40
|16.79
|Up
|.32
|Feb
|16.65
|16.96
|16.64
|16.96
|Up
|.29
|Apr
|16.52
|16.82
|16.52
|16.82
|Up
|.26
|Jun
|16.40
|16.67
|16.40
|16.67
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|16.38
|16.63
|16.38
|16.63
|Up
|.24
|Feb
|16.71
|Up
|.24