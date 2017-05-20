Memorial to open at site of 2003 fire that killed 100 people

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A memorial is due to open at the site of a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island that killed 100 people.

The memorial at the site of The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick is scheduled to open Sunday with a ceremony that's expected to draw hundreds of people.

The blaze began when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White ignited flammable foam that lined the club's walls as soundproofing. It was engulfed within seconds. More than 200 people were injured.

Gina Russo is a fire survivor and president of the foundation that has worked for years to secure the land and raise the money to build the park. She says she hopes now that it's built, she can finally let go of some of the guilt of surviving.